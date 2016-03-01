March 1 AstraZeneca Plc :
* AstraZeneca enters into agreement with Prostrakan for
rights to moventig in Europe
* Has entered into an agreement with Prostrakan Group, a
subsidiary of Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd., for rights to moventig
(naloxegol) in European Union (eu), Iceland, Norway, Switzerland
and Liechtenstein
* Moventig is first once-daily, oral peripherally-acting
mu-opioid receptor antagonist (pamora) approved in Europe for
treatment of opioid-induced constipation (oic) in adult patients
who have had an inadequate response to laxative(s)
* Under terms of agreement, Prostrakan will make an upfront
payment to AstraZeneca of $70 million, to acquire rights to sell
and develop moventig in EU, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and
Liechtenstein
* Prostrakan will make additional payments contingent on
market access decisions in certain European markets, and will
pay AstraZeneca tiered double-digit royalties on sales as well
as sales milestones
* Transaction does not include transfer of any AstraZeneca
employees or facilities. Moventig is currently available in UK,
Ireland, Germany, Nordics, Austria and Switzerland
