March 1 Glencore Plc

* 2016 forecast annualised free cash flow >$3bn and EBITDA of $8.1bn at spot prices

* CEO says if assets are not providing sufficient returns, will cut production

* Targeting upgrade to strong BBB/Baa rating in the medium term

* Sees 2016 copper costs of 104 cents per pound, zinc costs of 27 cents per pound, coal costs of of $39 per tonne at spot prices

* "We will not be selling more than 50 percent of Ag business" - CEO