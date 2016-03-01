March 1 Vodacom Group Ltd :

* Voluntary update announcement

* Vodacom South Africa and Neotel have confirmed that agreement between parties has lapsed due to regulatory complexities

* Parties have agreed that proposed restructured transaction can no longer be progressed

* Vodacom SA will continue to invest in development of its own high-speed communication infrastructure