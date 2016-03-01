Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 1 Vodacom Group Ltd :
* Voluntary update announcement
* Vodacom South Africa and Neotel have confirmed that agreement between parties has lapsed due to regulatory complexities
* Parties have agreed that proposed restructured transaction can no longer be progressed
* Vodacom SA will continue to invest in development of its own high-speed communication infrastructure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order