BRIEF-United's board of directors says it stands behind CEO Munoz in the wake of passenger dragging incident
March 1 Nordic Semiconductor ASA :
* Says Texas-based Virtuix has selected multiprotocol System-on-Chip (SoC) for its new Virtuix Omni virtual reality (VR) motion gaming platform Source text: bit.ly/24ym7yM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
China says North Korea tension has to be stopped from reaching 'irreversible' stage