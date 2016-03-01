BRIEF-Walmart in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode
* Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode, citing sources Source text : http://bit.ly/2pjNhu4 Further company coverage:
March 1 Prelios SpA :
* All of the 251,496,500 option rights not exercised during the subscription period with an overall value of about 34,522.55 euros ($37,488.04) have been sold, which allow for the subscription of 226,346,850 shares, with an overall value of about 23.3 million euros
* Unexercized option rights offer relates to the offering for the maximum number of 646,145,631 newly issued Prelios ordinary shares (nL8N1640Z9; nFWN14W005) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9209 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage: