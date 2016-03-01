BRIEF-AMES National Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
March 1 Cleantech Invest Oyj :
* Cleantech Invest liquidity provider agreement is transferred from Fim Sijoituspalvelut Oy to S-Pankki Oy
* FIM Sijoituspalvelut Oy has informed that it's brokerage, clearing and custody services will be transferred to S-Pankki as part of the group's internal business transaction
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan