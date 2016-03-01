March 1 Cleantech Invest Oyj :

* Cleantech Invest liquidity provider agreement is transferred from Fim Sijoituspalvelut Oy to S-Pankki Oy

* FIM Sijoituspalvelut Oy has informed that it's brokerage, clearing and custody services will be transferred to S-Pankki as part of the group's internal business transaction

