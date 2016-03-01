BRIEF-Novation Cos, Novastar Mortgage file first amended disclosure statement
* Novation Companies-on April 4, co,novastar mortgage filed a first amended plan of reorganization amending proposed plan of reorganization-sec filing
March 1 Pinnacle Point Group Ltd
* "Liquidators do not believe that there is any prospect of a dividend to creditors or shareholders at this stage"
* No change to company's financial circumstances and it remains in final liquidation
* Anterra announces extension of CCAA protection until June 2, 2017