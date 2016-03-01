BRIEF-AMES National Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
March 1 Akelius Residential Property publ AB :
* Acquires 143 apartments in Hamburg
* Price is 25 million euros ($27.19 million), 3,200 euros per square meter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan