March 1 Net Insight

* Says wins significant DDT network order in Central Asia

* Says total order value, spanning over four phases, is EUR 1.5 million

* Says has won this order in partnership with a local partner in region

* Says a national service provider in Central Asia has selected the company's media transport solution for an expansion of a nationwide Digital Terrestrial TV (DTT) network