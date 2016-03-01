March 1 Crevalis Capital AG :

* Mediosmanagement GmbH has released mandatory offer to the shareholders of Crevalis Capital AG to acquire their shares of Crevalis Capital AG at an offer price of 1.35 euros ($1.47) per share

* Acceptance period for offer ends on March 29, 2016