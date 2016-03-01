March 1 Vedanta Ltd :

* Baghmara Gold Block in state of Chhattisgarh (6.08 sq.km) was put on auction as composite license (prospecting license cum mining lease)

* Vedanta Ltd has been declared as successful bidder for gold mines at royalty at 12.55 pct of value of mineral dispatched

* Winning bidder has to submit a performance bank guarantee of 1.60 crores rupees and invest in exploration