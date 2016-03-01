BRIEF-AMES National Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
March 1 Moscow Exchange :
* Says its ordinary shares will be included to Moscow Exchange Blue Chip Index as of March 16
* As of March 16 its free float will be raised to 57 pct from 51 pct Source text - bit.ly/1RDkE3g
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan