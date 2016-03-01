BRIEF-AMES National Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.39
Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago
March 1 Barclays Bank Of Kenya Ltd :
* The cautionary statement dated Februrary 29, 2016 is hereby withdrawn
Reiterates that the proposed change in shareholding of BAGL shall not impact the day to day operations of the bank
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan