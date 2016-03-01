March 1 Inbook SA :

* INC SA decreases stake in company to 4.83 pct from 9.54 pct via sale of 320,000 shares

* ABS INVESTMENT SA raises stake in company to 29.8 pct from 24.99 pct via purchase of 328,227 shares