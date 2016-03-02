March 2 Clover Industries Ltd

* Headline earnings improved by 10,2% to r219,7 million for reporting period

* HEPS of 117,0 cents for six months ended dec. 31

* Profit for 6 months ended Dec. 31 4% higher at R218,9 million

* Revenue from sale of products increased by 14.4% to R4 643.3 million for 6 months ended Dec. 31

* Revenue from principals for services rendered at r363.8 million for 6 months ended Dec. 31