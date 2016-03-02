UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 2 Clover Industries Ltd
* Headline earnings improved by 10,2% to r219,7 million for reporting period
* HEPS of 117,0 cents for six months ended dec. 31
* Profit for 6 months ended Dec. 31 4% higher at R218,9 million
* Revenue from sale of products increased by 14.4% to R4 643.3 million for 6 months ended Dec. 31
* Revenue from principals for services rendered at r363.8 million for 6 months ended Dec. 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.