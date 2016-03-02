BRIEF-Proxy adviser ISS says is against Credit Suisse remuneration policy
* Proxy adviser ISS on Credit Suisse says believes that seeking shareholder approval for co's remuneration policy is positive corporate governance provision
March 2 Kuehne und Nagel International AG :
* FY net turnover of 16,731 million Swiss francs ($16.75 billion) was 4.4 per cent below the previous year
* FY operational result (EBITDA) increased by 3.6 per cent to 1,041 million francs
* FY earnings improved by 5.4 percent (in constant currencies by 12.7 per cent) to 679 million francs
* To propose a dividend of 5.00 francs per share Source text - bit.ly/21BFlEK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9988 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO, April 18 New technologies could help boost Canada's flagging productivity and income growth, but could also widen income inequality as some workers benefit from automation and others are hurt by it, a senior Bank of Canada official said on Tuesday.