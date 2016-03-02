March 2 Corbion NV :

* Q4 2015 sales were 230.4 million euros ($250.26 million), an increase of 14.9 pct compared to Q4 2014

* Company proposes a return to shareholders of 75 million euros, in addition to regular dividend

* Q4 EBITDA 38.2 million euros versus 17.4 million euros year ago

* Proposed regular all-cash dividend of 0.43 euro per share (2014: 0.21 euro per share)

* Plans to distribute 50 million euros to shareholders in 2016 through a share buyback program to be commenced in March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)