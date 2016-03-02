March 2 Kuehne Und Nagel International AG :

* To propose its vice chairman Joerg Wolle for election as chairman of the board of directors

* Bernd Wrede, vice chairman of the board of directors since 2002, will not be standing for re-election at the general annual meeting 2016 Source text - bit.ly/21GAUFc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)