March 1 Fabasoft AG :

* 9-month sales revenue: 21.4 million euros ($23.25 million) (19.9 million euros in first nine months of fiscal year 2014/2015)

* 9-month EBITDA: 2.7 million euros (3.0 million euros in first nine months of fiscal year 2014/2015)

* 9-month EBIT: 1.4 million euros (1.9 million euros in first nine months of fiscal year 2014/2015)