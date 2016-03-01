UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 1 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS :
* Says proposes to pay dividends of 0.52 euros ($0.5644) per share for 2015
* The list of shareholders with a right to receive dividends shall be fixed as at April 26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9213 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.