BRIEF-AMES National Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
March 1 GLG Pharma SA :
* Receives subsidy from Narodowe Centrum Badan i Rozwoju (National Centre for Research and Development) NCBIR for its triple negative breast cancer treatment project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan