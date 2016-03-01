March 1 Federal Aviation Administration:

* Adopting new airworthiness directive for all Boeing model 737-600, -700, -700c, -800, -900, and -900er series airplanes

* Also adopting new airworthiness directive for Boeing model 757 airplanes, model 767 airplanes, and model 777 airplanes

* AD results from fuel system reviews conducted by the manufacturer Boeing co

* The new airworthiness directive is effective April 5, 2016