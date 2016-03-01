BRIEF-US Foods Holding expects net sales for Q1 2017 to be about $5.8 bln
* Says net sales for 13-week period ended april 1, 2017 are expected to be approximately $5.8 billion - sec filing
March 1 Federal Aviation Administration:
* Adopting new airworthiness directive for all Boeing model 737-600, -700, -700c, -800, -900, and -900er series airplanes
* Also adopting new airworthiness directive for Boeing model 757 airplanes, model 767 airplanes, and model 777 airplanes
* AD results from fuel system reviews conducted by the manufacturer Boeing co
* The new airworthiness directive is effective April 5, 2016 Further company coverage:
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advance discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.