BRIEF-US Foods Holding expects net sales for Q1 2017 to be about $5.8 bln
* Says net sales for 13-week period ended april 1, 2017 are expected to be approximately $5.8 billion - sec filing
March 1 Delphi Automotive Plc
* Board approved compensation arrangements for CFO Massaro of annual base salary of $550,000 Source text - 1.usa.gov/1TOMKdL Further company coverage:
* Says net sales for 13-week period ended april 1, 2017 are expected to be approximately $5.8 billion - sec filing
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advance discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.