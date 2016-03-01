UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 1 Marine Harvest Asa
* Says Geveran Trading Co., Ltd. plans to sell up to 37.8 million shares in Marine Harvest ASA via accelerated bookbuild offering
* Geveran Trading is Norwegian-born billionaire John Fredriksen's family investment company
* Shares for sale represents approximately 8.4 pct of the total share capital of Marine Harvest
* The transaction is expected to be priced and allocated by March 2
* Geveran will continue to hold approximately 17.67 pct of the share capital following the completion of the bookbuild offering
* Geveran has engaged Morgan Stanley, as sole bookrunner for the transaction. Carnegie Investment Bank will act as co-lead manager for the transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.