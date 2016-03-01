March 1 Marine Harvest Asa

* Says Geveran Trading Co., Ltd. plans to sell up to 37.8 million shares in Marine Harvest ASA via accelerated bookbuild offering

* Geveran Trading is Norwegian-born billionaire John Fredriksen's family investment company

* Shares for sale represents approximately 8.4 pct of the total share capital of Marine Harvest

* The transaction is expected to be priced and allocated by March 2

* Geveran will continue to hold approximately 17.67 pct of the share capital following the completion of the bookbuild offering

* Geveran has engaged Morgan Stanley, as sole bookrunner for the transaction. Carnegie Investment Bank will act as co-lead manager for the transaction