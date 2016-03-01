March 1 Econocom Group SA :

* Reports strong growth in FY revenue: up 11 pct to 2,316 million euros $2.51 billion)

* FY increase in recurring operating profit, up 23 pct to 117.7 million euros

* FY net income group share is 66.8 million euros versus 29.4 million euros a year ago

* FY net earnings per share doubled to 0.62 euros

* Sees 2016 double-digit rise in recurring operating profit

* Sees 2016 a further increase in net earnings per share

* Group can confirm its strategic targets for 2017: 3 billion euros revenue and 150 million euros in recurring operating profit Source text: bit.ly/1RDRdhu Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9222 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)