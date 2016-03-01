Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 1 Global Graphics Se
* FY revenue EUR 15.3 million ($16.59 million) versus EUR 11.4 million year ago
* FY operating profit EUR 1.1 million versus EUR 1.2 million year ago
* FY profit attributable to equity holders EUR 1.9 million versus EUR 1.6 million year ago
* Net cash at Dec 31 EUR 4.2 mlnn versus EUR 4.2 million year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9225 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order