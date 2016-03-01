BRIEF-AMES National Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.39
Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago
March 1 Ascencio SCA :
* Realized first investment in Spain for 27.3 million euros ($29.6 million)
Through this acquisition, Ascencio's debt ratio will increase from 42 pct on Sept. 30, 2015 to approximately 47 pct
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan