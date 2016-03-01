BRIEF-US Foods Holding expects net sales for Q1 2017 to be about $5.8 bln
* Says net sales for 13-week period ended april 1, 2017 are expected to be approximately $5.8 billion - sec filing
March 1 Qualcomm Inc
* Qualcomm enters into settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with respect to its Foreign Corrupt Practices Act investigation
* Qualcomm will report periodically to SEC on its efforts to maintain and enhance effective FCPA controls
* Qualcomm has taken additional steps to enhance its existing internal controls and procedures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advance discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.