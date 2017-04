March 2 Biomerieux SA :

* Reports FY consolidated net income of 110 million euros ($119.5 million) versus 136 million euros a year ago

* FY sales amount to 1,965 million euros, up 15.7 pct as reported

* Net debt amounted to 219 million euros at Dec. 31, 2015, versus 249 million euros at Dec. 31, 2014

* Sees 2016 organic growth in sales of between 6.0 pct and 8.0 pct

* Expects 2016 contributive operating income before non-recurring items of between 265-290 million euros

* Will recommend that shareholders at annual meeting on May 26 approve a dividend of 1.00 euro per share