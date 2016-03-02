BRIEF-Proxy adviser ISS says is against Credit Suisse remuneration policy
* Proxy adviser ISS on Credit Suisse says believes that seeking shareholder approval for co's remuneration policy is positive corporate governance provision
March 2 Adval Tech Holding AG :
* Posted total income of roughly 224 million Swiss francs ($224.34 million)in 2015 reporting year, some 9 pct below prior-year figure (2014: 247 million francs)
* Anticipates a positive net result of around 0.6 million Swiss francs for full year 2015, following a negative net result of -2.8 million francs in first half of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9985 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO, April 18 New technologies could help boost Canada's flagging productivity and income growth, but could also widen income inequality as some workers benefit from automation and others are hurt by it, a senior Bank of Canada official said on Tuesday.