UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 2 Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa :
* Says Anheuser-Busch InBev enters into agreement to sell SABMiller's interest in China Resources Snow Breweries
* Says has entered into an agreement to sell SABMiller Plc's 49% interest in China Resources Snow Breweries Ltd to China Resources Beer which currently owns 51 pct of CR Snow
* Says agreement values SABMiller's 49 pct stake in CR Snow at 1.6 billion usd
* Says transaction has been approved by board of CRB as well as by its majority shareholder and thus no extraordinary general meeting will be required for approval
* Says upon completion of transaction, CR Snow will become a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of CRB.
* Says CRB's acquisition of SABMiller's stake in CR Snow is expected to close in conjunction with AB InBev's acquisition of SABMiller Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.