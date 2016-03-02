March 2 Stagecoach Group Plc

* Says our expectation of group's adjusted earnings per share for year ending 30 april 2016 has not significantly changed from when we announced our half year results in december 2015.

* Says consistent with trends we reported in december, revenue growth in our uk bus (regional operations) and uk rail businesses in second half of financial year has been lower than was experienced in first half.

* Says as we anticipated, second half revenue in north america is benefiting from new contract wins.

* Says although we continue to operate in a more challenging environment, we remain on track to meet our expectations for year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK Bureau)