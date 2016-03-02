March 2 Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc :

* Full year results

* Says underlying profit before tax increased by 53% to £160.3 million, from £104.8 million in 2014

* Says underlying net interest margin increased to 165 basis points, from 150 basis points in 2014.

* Says underlying cost:income ratio improved to 63.6 per cent, from 72.5 per cent in 2014.

* Says underlying return on tangible equity increased to 10.9 per cent in 2015 from 7.4 per cent in 2014.

* Says statutory profit before tax of £138.0 million, compared to a statutory profit before tax of £34.0 million in 2014.

* Says recommends a final dividend of 3.1 pence per ordinary share. Total dividend for year will be 4.5 pence per ordinary share

* Says retail deposit balances increased to £25.1 billion, up 12 per cent versus market growth of 7 per cent

* Says credit card balances increased to £1.6 billion, up 44 per cent versus market growth of 4 per cent

* Says mortgage balances increased to £25.5 billion, up 16 per cent versus market growth of 1.8 per cent

* Says gross mortgage lending of £7.5 billion, representing a market share of 3.4 per cent, and net lending of £3.6 billion, representing a market share of 10.6 per cent

* Says now expect to grow card balances to at least £3 billion by end of 2017, a year earlier than planned- ceo

* Says continued strong performance in 2015 provides a solid platform for future growth

* Says have considered changes regarding buy-to-let market and believe buy-to-let mortgages will continue to support demand for private rented accommodation

* Says do not expect new tax regulations for buy-to-let landlords to have a material impact on our business

* Says continue to explore new opportunities in sme banking and we are conducting a personal current account (pca) feasibility study with a view to defining our expansion into broader pca market

* Says are able to absorb impact of new bank tax surcharge and we are well placed to achieve a mid-teens return on tangible equity by end of 2017

* Says philosophy regarding acquisitions is unchanged. We will consider potential opportunities that are a good fit with business, value accretive and within our prudent risk appetite

* Says in 2015, we anticipated two increases to official bank rate. However, interest rates remained at their historical low

* Says when bank rate does begin to rise, subsequent increases are expected to be gradual and limited.

* Says potential for brexit will weigh on prospects of uk economy and there could be a lengthy period of elevated uncertainty should there be a vote in favour of an exit

* Says as a result of strength of business and our continued ability to manage our cost base, we are well placed to hit our targeted returns

* Says our effective tax rate in 2015 was 19.4%