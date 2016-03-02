March 2 Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc :
* Full year results
* Says underlying profit before tax increased by 53% to
£160.3 million, from £104.8 million in 2014
* Says underlying net interest margin increased to 165
basis points, from 150 basis points in 2014.
* Says underlying cost:income ratio improved to 63.6 per
cent, from 72.5 per cent in 2014.
* Says underlying return on tangible equity increased to
10.9 per cent in 2015 from 7.4 per cent in 2014.
* Says statutory profit before tax of £138.0 million,
compared to a statutory profit before tax of £34.0 million in
2014.
* Says recommends a final dividend of 3.1 pence per
ordinary share. Total dividend for year will be 4.5 pence per
ordinary share
* Says retail deposit balances increased to £25.1 billion,
up 12 per cent versus market growth of 7 per cent
* Says credit card balances increased to £1.6 billion, up
44 per cent versus market growth of 4 per cent
* Says mortgage balances increased to £25.5 billion, up 16
per cent versus market growth of 1.8 per cent
* Says gross mortgage lending of £7.5 billion, representing
a market share of 3.4 per cent, and net lending of £3.6 billion,
representing a market share of 10.6 per cent
* Says now expect to grow card balances to at least £3
billion by end of 2017, a year earlier than planned- ceo
* Says continued strong performance in 2015 provides a
solid platform for future growth
* Says have considered changes regarding buy-to-let market
and believe buy-to-let mortgages will continue to support demand
for private rented accommodation
* Says do not expect new tax regulations for buy-to-let
landlords to have a material impact on our business
* Says continue to explore new opportunities in sme banking
and we are conducting a personal current account (pca)
feasibility study with a view to defining our expansion into
broader pca market
* Says are able to absorb impact of new bank tax surcharge
and we are well placed to achieve a mid-teens return on tangible
equity by end of 2017
* Says philosophy regarding acquisitions is unchanged. We
will consider potential opportunities that are a good fit with
business, value accretive and within our prudent risk appetite
* Says in 2015, we anticipated two increases to official
bank rate. However, interest rates remained at their historical
low
* Says when bank rate does begin to rise, subsequent
increases are expected to be gradual and limited.
* Says potential for brexit will weigh on prospects of uk
economy and there could be a lengthy period of elevated
uncertainty should there be a vote in favour of an exit
* Says as a result of strength of business and our
continued ability to manage our cost base, we are well placed to
hit our targeted returns
* Says our effective tax rate in 2015 was 19.4%
