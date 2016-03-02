March 2 Marine Harvest Asa says:

* Says John Fredriksen's investment vehicle Geveran Trading co. Ltd completes sale of 37.8 million shares in Marine Harvest at a price of NOK 117 per share

* Shares in Marine Harvest closed at NOK 126.0 on Tuesday

* Following placement, Geveran owns 79,551,603 shares in marine harvest, representing 17.67% of share capital and voting rights in company

* Geveran is committed to the future long term development of Marine Harvest

* Morgan Stanley acted as sole bookrunner (the "Sole Bookrunner") and Carnegie Investment Bank acted as co- lead manager in connection with the Placement