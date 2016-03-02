March 2 HMS Group :

* Says in FY 2016, revenue is expected to grow by 14 pct yoy, on average, from 37-37.5 billion roubles ($504-$511 million) to 40-45 billion roubles

* Says EBITDA is expected to decrease from FY 2015 7.2-7.5 billion roubles to FY 2016 5.2-5.6 billion roubles by 27 pct yoy on average

* Says EBITDA decrease is primarily due to two factors, clients' capex reduction and performance of HMS' compressors business segment

* "As a whole, 2016 year will not likely be easy for us. However, based on current pipeline of large contracts which are on different preliminary stages as well as on the company's internal strength, we are more optimistic in the mid-term." - CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 73.4445 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)