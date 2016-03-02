UPDATE 2- Ashmore posts net inflows for first time in nearly 3 years
* CEO says emerging markets look good value versus developed (Adds background, share reaction, analyst quote)
March 2 HMS Group :
* Says in FY 2016, revenue is expected to grow by 14 pct yoy, on average, from 37-37.5 billion roubles ($504-$511 million) to 40-45 billion roubles
* Says EBITDA is expected to decrease from FY 2015 7.2-7.5 billion roubles to FY 2016 5.2-5.6 billion roubles by 27 pct yoy on average
* Says EBITDA decrease is primarily due to two factors, clients' capex reduction and performance of HMS' compressors business segment
* "As a whole, 2016 year will not likely be easy for us. However, based on current pipeline of large contracts which are on different preliminary stages as well as on the company's internal strength, we are more optimistic in the mid-term." - CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 73.4445 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CEO says emerging markets look good value versus developed (Adds background, share reaction, analyst quote)
DUBAI, April 17 Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's second-largest lender by assets, reported a 10.1 percent rise in its first-quarter net profit on Monday, beating analysts forecasts.