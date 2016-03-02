March 2 Promotora De Informaciones SA :

* Says its unit Santillana buys from Carvajal SA its education business for 16.8 million euros ($18.26 million)

* Operation involves purchase of shares owned by Carvajal in companies engaged in education business in Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico and Ecuador Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)