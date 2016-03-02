March 2 Kilian Kerner AG :

* Gains further strategic investor and successfully concludes capital increase at 1.50 euros per share

* New shares were placed with three family offices at an issue price of 1.50 euros per share

Proceeds from capital increase of 836,400.00 euros ($907,326.72) gross