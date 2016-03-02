Santander to issue up to 2 bln euros in preference shares
MADRID, April 18 Spain's Santander said on Tuesday it planned to issue preference shares convertible into ordinary shares with a nominal value of up to 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion).
March 2 Koks Finance Ltd :
* Announces its invitation to holders of outstanding $350 million notes due 2016 where JSC Koks is the borrower
* Says new notes to be consolidated and form single issue with $136.5 million 10.75 pct loan participation notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon:
DUBAI, April 17 Saudi Arabia's privatisation drive is likely to result in around 100 new stock market listings in sectors including mining, healthcare and retail, a top HSBC executive said on Monday.