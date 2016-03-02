Australia shares expected to fall as commodities tumble, NZ down

April 19 Australian shares are poised to fall on Wednesday as commodity prices tumble amid geopolitical issues and oversupply worries. Copper, lead and zinc hit three-month lows as geopolitical tensions hurt investor appetite for base metals while iron ore fell to its weakest since January on worries of oversupply. Oil prices fell, with U.S. crude prices down over a percent in post settlement trade after the American Petroleum Institute (API) indicated c