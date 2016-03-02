March 2 Telefonica SA :

* Says the issuance of bonds will ascend to 600 million euros ($651 million)

* The bond issue price at 101.25 percent of nominal value

* The bonds will bear an annual coupon of 0 percent

* Says the bonds will have cash conversion option which may be exercised by their holders as of Nov. 9, 2020 Source text for Eikon:

