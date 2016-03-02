March 2 Jeronimo Martins SA :

* Q4 net profit 81 million euros ($88 million) versus 85 million euros average analysts forecast

* Q4 EBITDA 212 million euros versus 203 million euros average analysts forecast

* 2015 EBITDA margin at Polish unit Biedronka rises to 7.0 percent versus 6.8 percent in 2014

* Says in 2016 plans to invest 550 million euros-650 million euros, with Biedronka absorbing about 45 percent of this value

* To propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend payment of 0.265 euro gross per share Source text: bit.ly/1LxRXW9

($1 = 0.9221 euros)