March 3 Fairvest Property Holdings Ltd

* Distribution for 6 months ended Dec. 31 increased by 10.02 pct to 8.171 cents per share

* Like for like annualised property income increased by 12.2 pct for 6 months ended Dec 31

* Net asset value increased to 185.6 cents per share

* Distribution growth of 9.25 pct to 10.25 pct for year to 30 June 2016 expected

* Revenue for six months ended 31 December 2015 increased by 50.4 pct to r134.4 million as a result of income growth in historic portfolio as well as acquisitions during past year

* Gross revenue r134.45 million for 6 months ended Dec 31 versus r89.38 million a year ago