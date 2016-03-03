BRIEF-Qatar's United Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 231 million riyals vs 259 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2ooanxD) Further company coverage:
March 3 Vonovia CEO
* Says aims to pay out around 70 percent of ffo as dividend in 2016
* Says sees significant increases in extensions business in coming years
* Says costs for failed deutsche wohnen takeover are net 19 million eur, excluding share purchases Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 91.2 million riyals vs 288.1 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oGUS7s) Further company coverage: