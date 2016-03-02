BRIEF-Shunfeng International Clean Energy says Suniva Inc filed voluntary Chapter 11 petition
* Suniva Inc filed voluntary chapter 11 petition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 2 African Bank Ltd :
* African Bank restructuring: Comprehensive results announcement of exchange offer process
* Curator is pleased to announce that proposed restructuring of co has received support of creditors
* Percentage of existing senior debt instruments holders who elected to make exchange offer is 95.40 pct of eligible creditors by value
* More than 75 pct by value of existing subordinated debt instruments have elected to make an exchange offer to African Bank
* More than 50 percent by value of existing senior debt instruments have elected to make an exchange offer
* Percentage of those holding existing subordinated debt instruments who elected to make an exchange offer is 99.99% of eligible creditors by value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Suniva Inc filed voluntary chapter 11 petition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pdf 1: Jason Holdings Limited (Adjournment Of Hearing For Bankruptcy Applications Against Certain Directors Of The Company)