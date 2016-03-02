Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 2 Cap Gemini Sa
* Capgemini: the UK's Ministry of Defence renews contract with Capgemini
* Announces a one year contract extension to provide the UK's Ministry of Defence a secure managed service
* The 9.17 million pounds ($12.80 million) renewed contract builds on a relationship established in 2000 Source text: bit.ly/1L4Zyvl Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7166 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order