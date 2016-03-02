Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 2 NV Nederlandsche Apparatenfabriek Nedap :
* Nederlandsche Apparatenfabriek-Cross and Nedap partner up for urban traffic management Source text: bit.ly/1LUsdhA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order