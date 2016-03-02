March 2 QPR Software Plc :

* Implementation of streamlining program in QPR Software

* Has completed co-determination negotiations that it started in February with its personnel

* As a result of negotiations, company reduces its annual expenses by about 0.7 million euros ($758,660)

* Measures will lead to reduction of 7 permanent employees through redundancies and 2 lay-offs

