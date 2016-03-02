Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 2 QPR Software Plc :
* Implementation of streamlining program in QPR Software
* Has completed co-determination negotiations that it started in February with its personnel
* As a result of negotiations, company reduces its annual expenses by about 0.7 million euros ($758,660)
* Measures will lead to reduction of 7 permanent employees through redundancies and 2 lay-offs
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order