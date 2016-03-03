BRIEF-Qatar's United Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 231 million riyals vs 259 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2ooanxD) Further company coverage:
March 3 Mmi Holdings Ltd
* Core headline earnings down by 9% to R1.7 billion for 6 months ended Dec 31
* Interim dividend up 3% to 65 cents per share
* Total earnings up 14% to R1.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 231 million riyals vs 259 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2ooanxD) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 91.2 million riyals vs 288.1 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oGUS7s) Further company coverage: