DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
March 3 Mikron Holding AG :
* Has received a request for inclusion of an item on agenda of AGM, Veraison Sicav is proposing that delisting competence will be transferred from board of directors to general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 17 Genentech, a unit of Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG, said on Monday it got approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its already approved immunotherapy drug, Tecentriq, to treat advanced bladder cancer.