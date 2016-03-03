March 3 JCDecaux :

* FY net income group share, before impairment charge, of 241.4 million euros, up +12.0 pct

* FY adjusted operating margin of 695.2 million euros, up +10.3 pct

* FY adjusted revenue up +14.0 pct to 3,207.6 million euros, adjusted organic revenue up +4.2 pct

* FY adjusted EBIT, before impairment charge, of 371.4 million euros, up +10.9%

* +12.0% increase in dividend per share proposed for year 2015, to 0.56 euros per share

* Expected organic revenue growth rate at around 9 pct in Q1 2016

* "We continue strong growth momentum of Q4 2015 across all segments and regions with an expected organic revenue growth rate at around 9 pct in Q1 2016"